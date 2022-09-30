Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, Kirkwood Electric customers will see an increase to the per kilowatt hour (kWh) they are charged for electricity. The per kilowatt hour summer and winter rates will increase by 3.5 cents.
The summer electricity rate, June through September, will increase from 10.5 cents to 14 cents per kilowatt hour and the winter rate, October through May, will increase from 9.45 cents to 12.95 cents per kilowatt hour. The average residential customer in Kirkwood can expect an increase of about $25 a month on their utility bill as a result of the increase.
According to a statement from Kirkwood Electric, the utility has absorbed price spikes in the energy market that have been escalating to record levels since 2008. The adjustment will allow Kirkwood Electric to replenish the cash reserves it utilizes in part to absorb temporary price spikes in the energy market so customers don’t see rate increases on a monthly basis as is customary for other utilities.
“Kirkwood Electric remains committed to keeping your electricity costs affordable and equitable because we know our customers rely on electricity to live, work and thrive,” Kirkwood Electric officials said in a statement.