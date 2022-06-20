Shrewsbury’s Board of Aldermen gave approval Tuesday for inmates in its jurisdiction to be housed at the St. Ann City Jail beginning next month.
Inmates are currently housed at the Richmond Heights Police Department, but that contract expires at the end of June as part of Shrewsbury’s cost-saving decision in April to withdraw from the East Central Dispatch Center.
Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas and Capt. Brent Goewert have visited the St. Ann facility, which will charge $75 daily to hold an inmate.
“It’s an excellent facility,” Vargas said, adding that it also has a nurse on duty. “They currently hold federal prisoners, so they meet strict safety guidelines.”
Withdrawing from the contract with East Central Dispatch Center also impacts Shrewsbury’s dispatch services. Beginning June 28, the city’s police department will be dispatched by the St. Louis County Bureau of Communications and the fire department will be dispatched by Central County 911.
The city’s combined cost for the new dispatch services is just under $96,000 — a savings of $156,000 compared to its contract with East Central Dispatch Center.
Beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, the following emergency and non-emergency phone numbers will need to be used for the Shrewsbury Police and Fire Departments:
Shrewsbury Police Department
Emergency: 911
Non-emergency: 636-529-8210
Direct to Station: 314-647-5656
Shrewsbury Fire Department
Emergency: 911
Non-emergency: 636-207-7911
Direct to Station: 314-647-5077