Wouldn’t we all agree that global warming is a bad thing and that harnessing wind and solar energy is a good idea?
The Jan. 24 issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times contains coverage of efforts by Kirkwood and other communities to save money and pollute less by augmenting electrical consumption with wind-generated electricity. But the Missouri Landowners’ Alliance opposes the use of eminent domain, failing to come up with any better reason to oppose what seems like a slam-dunk of a good idea. Schools, ecology and the taxpayers would benefit.
The Missouri Public Utility Alliance and the Missouri Public Service Commission back the plan, and Grain Belt Express is not seeking incentives. And yet we read that politicians are trying to sabotage this plan. This is corrupt and just plain stupid.
South St. Louis