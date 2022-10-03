• The caption on last week’s cover photo of the Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival misspelled the last name of the couple dancing near the stage. The couple is Wade and Kelly Holman.
• In last week’s paper the photo of the Honor Guard in the Kirkwood Greentree Parade was misidentified. Boy Scout Troop 352 is sponsored by the Keysor Elementary School PTO.
• The proposed yard waste pickup schedule for Des Peres was incorrect in last week’s paper. Under the proposed new contract, yard waste collection would be on the same day of normal trash and recycling, not on Thursdays as reported. Under the proposed new contract, the city would save $25,000 a year over the next three years.