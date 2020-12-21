Last week’s story on the Webster Groves School District Board of Education meeting incorrectly reported that students enrolled in an elementary school in 2021 can stay through fifth grade or choose to enroll in the school to which their residence has been redistricted. In actuality, students enrolled at an elementary this school year, 2020-21, can remain through fifth grade. All new students in 2021-22 must enroll in their newly-zoned school.