In a Feb. 14 Webster-Kirkwood Times article, it was incorrectly reported that Kita Quinn was the chairperson of the district’s redistricting advisory committee. Quinn is a member of the committee, but not the chair.
Also in that article, it was reported that Superintendent John Simpson said a decision on redistricting “probably would not happen in February” and instead would likely come at the same time the board votes on the district strategic plan in April. Simpson said he did not make those assertions.