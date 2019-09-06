In last week’s article on property assessments in Kirkwood the proposed 2019 real estate tax for the Kirkwood Special Business District is 36.3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, as reported by the Webster-Kirkwood Times. However, this is a decrease of 5 cents from the 2018 rate. The Times incorrectly reported the new rate as a 16 percent increase. Assessed valuations in the district increased 16 percent, not the tax rate.

