Most recently updated at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020. This article will be updated as new information surfaces. For the most current information, statistics, symptoms and other information about coronavirus, visit the St. Louis County Health Department's website www.stlcorona.com.
As of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health’s most recent update, 436 cases of COVID-19, also known as novel Coronavirus, have been confirmed in the St. Louis county area, with five deaths.
The third of those deaths was a former Webster Groves preschool teacher. Read the full story here.
91 of the cumulative cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
On Friday, March 13, Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Missouri.
On Tuesday, March 17, Page mandated that all St. Louis County restaurants shut down dine-in services and offer only carry-out, delivery or curbside services.
As of March 18, it is unlawful in St. Louis city and county for more than 10 people to gather in a single room or space.
As of Monday, March 23, a shelter-in-place order has been issued for all of St. Louis County and City. Visit stlcorona.com for more details.
The Health Department encourages anyone experiencing Coronavirus symptoms (fever, cough and shortness of breath) and have a reason to believe they have been in contact with someone infected with COVID-19 to call the St. Louis County Health Line, 314-615-2660 to report their experience.
Citizens should remain vigilant during this rapidly evolving pandemic and are encouraged to practice social distancing, limit non-essential travel, sanitize commonly-touched surfaces, wash hands thoroughly and routinely, avoid touching their noses, eyes and mouths and to stay home when sick.
For more information, call the Missouri Novel Coronavirus Information Hotline at 877-435-8411 or visit stlcorona.com or www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019.