Most people recognize the holidays as a time when people are happy and festive, but the holiday season can be particularly challenging for those who are grieving. Here are four tips for coping with grief during the holidays.
Be Mindful
Take some time to reflect on how you’re feeling about the holidays this year. Do you feel pressured to celebrate? Sad that your loved one won’t be with you? Hopeful that the holiday celebrations will bring some relief? Being mindful of your feelings can help you to anticipate the level of tolerance you may have for holiday activities this year.
Make Your Plans
Decide which of your holiday traditions you will follow, modify or skip this year. It might feel comforting to follow cherished traditions, but you might also want to scale back or even skip some traditions that feel too stressful. Give yourself permission to do what feels right for you, even if it means that the holidays look different than usual.
Remember Your Loved One
Find ways to remember and honor your loved one. You might cook their favorite holiday recipe or light a candle in their honor at the holiday dinner table. Many people make a donation to a charity or volunteer for a cause that was important to their loved one.
Consider decorating their resting place for the holidays or incorporating something that reminds you of them in your home decorations, such as a special ornament. However you choose to honor their memory, these gestures can help you feel closer to your loved one during the holidays.
Invite Support
Sometimes people worry that saying your loved one’s name or bringing up memories might upset you, but talking openly about them often makes everyone feel better.
Let your friends and family know that you want to remember your loved one during the holidays, even if reminiscing brings some tears. Spend time with people with whom you feel comfortable sharing these bigger emotions. With their support, the holidays can be a time of comfort even in the midst of grief.
For those looking for extra support, The Listening Place and Bethesda Hospice will offer a free presentation on coping with holiday grief at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at 1333 W. Lockwood Ave., at the corner of West Lockwood and Berry Road, across from Webster Hills United Methodist Church. There will be holiday grief resources and light refreshments will be served.