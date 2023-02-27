Madison Morris was recently announced as the new director of the Webster Groves Public Library following the retirement of longtime director Tom Cooper.
Under Cooper’s leadership, a three-story addition was added to the rear of the 1951 library building, doubling the facility’s size. The new library building opened in December 2012, with the new children’s library three times the size of the old one.
The public is invited to a retirement celebration for Cooper on Saturday, March 4, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Webster Groves Public Library, 301 E. Lockwood Ave.
Morris received her master’s in library science from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She started her career at Scenic Regional Library, which serves Franklin, Warren, and Gasconade counties, before going to St. Charles, where she managed the corporate Parkway branch.
“I am absolutely thrilled to be taking on the director position at Webster Groves Public Library,” Morris said. “I am looking forward to getting to know library staff, customers and the wider community. The Webster Groves Public Library has so many amazing things to offer, and I am excited to have the opportunity to work in such a wonderful community.”