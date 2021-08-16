Webster Groves resident Jeff Keane wants to sell both the sizzle and the steak when it comes to television content. His companies, all containing the Coolfire brand name, produce an assortment of media in corporate, commercial and TV entertainment realms.
Nevertheless, it’s the television shows like “Fast & Loud” on Discovery, “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” on the Oprah Winfrey Network and “Mom Friends Forever” on Nick Jr. that have garnered attention for Coolfire Originals. More series projects are on the digital drawing boards.
“Our commercial background definitely helped us break into reality TV shows,” said Keane. “When we develop an idea for a show and take it to a network to sell, the most important tool we have is our sizzle reel.
“The sizzle reel is a sales video for the show,” explained Keane. “On the commercial side of the business we have been making sales videos and marketing videos for years. We have been told over and over that our sizzle reels are some of the best in the business.”
According to Keane, the formula for a good reel is great music, beautiful images, interesting characters and editing that yields a cohesive story. The reel must sell a story line and characters in five minutes.
Coolfire Studios are located on Lucas Avenue in St. Louis. The company is now shooting a show in St. Louis for HGTV that will begin airing in December. Coolfire has several more story concepts in development.
Keane estimates that about 40% of the company’s revenues come from TV products, with 60% from corporate and advertising work. Commercial work has been an especially important component of Coolfire during the disruptive pandemic.
A 1985 Statesman
As a 1985 Webster Groves High School graduate, Keane is one of the youngest grads on the school’s Wall of Fame. He said that when he reads the names of people on the wall who have walked the same school halls as he once did, he is both proud and humbled.
After his Statesmen years, Keene attended Miami University of Ohio for three years, but went to work before graduating. He later finished his degree at Lindenwood University in St. Charles.
Keane started out as a sports reporter and producer in Kentucky. He left Lexington’s WLEX-TV to join Busch Creative Services. He produced and directed corporate videos for Anheuser-Busch, Monsanto, Dell, AT&T and The St. Louis Blues. He said he loves his hometown and the St. Louis sports scene. He left Busch Creative Services and founded Coolfire Media in 2002 and produced the “Cardinals Insider” and “Rams Insider” shows.
In 2009, he launched Coolfire Originals where he helped create hit shows for cable networks such as Discovery, Nickelodeon, SyFy, History and more. The company also has found a niche in a competitive internet arena.
There may be more platforms for media content now with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Apple and Roku, but Keane said there also are more creative competitors angling to provide that content. It can be tough.
Then there’s the matter of locating a television production company in St. Louis, rather than Los Angeles, the epicenter of the TV business. Keane said the big plus in being in the Midwest is that Coolfire has access to characters and stories that companies on the coasts can’t easily access.
“We have found success by bringing these authentic characters and stories to life in our shows,” he said. “Remember that the networks we are selling to want to program to the middle of the country. To the extent that we can tell stories that resonate with the heartland of America, we have success.”
Pandemic Pressures
As with most companies, the pandemic hitting in March 2020 caused plenty of uncertainty and anxiety. Coolfire has survived through cost-cutting measures, commercial business and adapting to COVID-19.
“We put together a playbook on how we are going to do things in a pandemic world,” said Keane. “We have established protocols for how we are going to use equipment and keep everybody safe.”
The playbook described how the “new normal” would be for talent, set designers, makeup artists, technical engineers, directors and producers, as well as client-company relationships.
“We ended up creating a presentation and sent it to clients that showed how we are going to clean, distance, use masks, communicate remotely and more,” said Keane. “We were one of the first to do this, and our business picked right back up.”
Keane conceded there are still plenty of unknowns as the country, the economy and the world enter an uncharted territory of virus, variants and business volatility.
“We make creative products, but we also are in the business of solving problems,” said Keane. “We have a diverse and imaginative group of people at Coolfire and they’re good at solving problems.”