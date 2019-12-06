The annual Webster Holiday Cookie Walk, sponsored by the Old Webster and Old Orchard business districts, is set for Sunday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wristbands are $5 per person; kids 12 and under are free. Each wristband gets you a belly full of cookies and comes with a $5 Webster Groves Gift Certificate to use at shops and restaurants.
Wristbands can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the day of the event (cash or check only) at the following four locations: Entrance to the West Lockwood Avenue Parking Lot in Old Webster; Never Enough Boutique on North Gore in Old Webster; The Rockwood Senior Living on West Lockwood in Old Webster; Real Leaf CBD on Big Bend in Old Orchard.
Maps will be available at all four ticket sales locations as well as at the participating businesses.