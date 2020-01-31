In the past several years, gun violence issues have polarized the United States. To address this, Rev. Deanna Hollas will hold a workshop on Saturday, Feb. 8, 3 to 5 p.m. on “How to Have Courageous Conversations about Gun Violence” at the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 W Lockwood Ave.
Hollas, a traveling speaker raised in Texas, graduated seminary in 2015. One year later, the Texas legislature passed a law allowing guns on college campuses.
“My oldest daughter was a sophomore at Texas Tech, and I saw the reaction in her friends and how they saw it as an invitation to be armed,” she said. “I realized that I was powerless to keep her safe and away from firearms, and that 20-year-olds were not responsible enough to have a gun.”
Hollas joined Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, through which she learned that guns don’t necessarily make a situation safer and that possessing a gun makes a person four times more likely to be shot.
“Last year the NRA held their annual convention in Dallas, and I was part of a prayer vigil held by a group of interfaith leaders, and that was when I realized my call,” she said. “I wanted to have a more direct correlation between my gun violence prevention work and my faith, and I knew that the Presbyterian Church had a policy calling for all congregations from the individual up to the general assembly to be engaged in the action against gun violence,” she said.
She discovered the Presbyterian Peace Fellowship, which had a gun violence prevention working group. Founded 75 years ago, the Presbyterian Peace Fellowship is a nationwide community of Presbyterians who act on the nonviolence of Jesus Christ to find alternatives to violence and war.
The fellowship serves a network of over 800 local Presbyterian gun violence prevention advocates in all 50 states.
On July 7, 2019, Hollas was ordained as the first known Minister of Gun Violence Prevention, a move considered a first for a Christian denomination in the country.
“I go around the country and give workshops and classes, and I preach as well,” Hollas said. “That’s part of the role as a minister of the word and sacrament.”
Hollas grew up in Plainview, Texas, where guns and hunting are part of the culture. Her background enables her to connect with gun owners and to encourage churches and churchgoers to be more informed and active in preventing gun violence. Hollas also uses her role to provide pastoral care for victims and survivors and to help them seek a spiritual response to resist violence.
“I can’t say it’s warmly embraced by all members of the congregation, but we value working on issues, questioning our faith and struggling with what we need to do,” said Hollas.
“This is not a safe thing to talk about, and that’s the reason for the silence,” she continued. “I think people are realizing that we have to speak up about this, that none of us are safe as long as we continue to have this easy access to firearms.”
In addition to Hollas’ workshop at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, other lectures are planned for the same weekend.
A lecture on “unmasking the powers” behind gun violence for students and the public will be held in Graham Chapel at Washington University at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, followed by a question and answer session.
Sermons during both the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship services at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church on Feb. 9, and a presentation during the education hour at 9:30 a.m., are open to the public.
Hollas will also meet with government officials and legislators in a private meeting.
For information on Webster Groves Presbyterian Church and its Advocacy Team, contact Emmy McClelland atemmymcclelland@charter.net or call 314-962-1796. For information on the event at Graham Chapel, contact Rev. Max Hill at ukirkstl@gmail.com or call 1- 501-940-3864.
For information on the Presbyterian Peace Fellowship, go to www.presbypeacefellowship.org.