Pediatrician Dr. Joseph Cangas owned traditional medical practices for 16 years. Over the years, he found insurance paying less and focusing more on numbers than children. When he could no longer give the kind of care he could be proud of, he started Allies4Health.
Now, “Dr. Joe” does all visits in the home, focusing on wellness and lifestyle changes before prescribing medication and spending plenty of time getting to know families.
“I give my patients sound medical advice while trusting them to do what’s best for their children,” said Cangas. “I realize that my job is to give you advice and not pressure you to do things you aren’t comfortable with. I support your medical freedom.”
Allies4Health offers direct primary care, a model that gives families direct access to a pediatrician while skipping insurance. Children can visit the pediatrician in the comfort of their own home, so no worrying about overcrowded lobbies or long waits.
Allies4Health limits the number of patients it serves in order to continue giving personalized care to each child. One monthly fee covers all its services, and discounts are offered for medications, labs and radiology.
With Allies4Health, patients can call or text Dr. Cangas and nurse practitioners directly — no phone tag with a receptionist!
For more information, visit allies4health.com or email info@allies4health.com. Check out Allies4Health on Instagram or Facebook.
522 N. New Ballas Road
Creve Coeur • 314-472-8333