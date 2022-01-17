Many residents of the Sugar Creek Ranch neighborhood in Kirkwood breathed a collective sigh of relief on Jan. 6, following the Kirkwood City Council’s 4-2 vote denying a variance to developers Steve and Mimi Meskill.
The variance would have allowed the Meskills, who own two contiguous properties at 1334 W. Adams Ave. and 141 Horseshoe Drive, to bypass building a bridge over Sugar Creek to their soon-to-be-constructed West Adams home and instead access the property by a shared driveway from the Horseshoe Drive lot. Horseshoe Drive is located in the Sugar Creek Ranch neighborhood, which just last year was officially recognized as a historic neighborhood.
In their petition, the Meskills said building the bridge would be difficult due to a steep bluff with large boulders on the south side of the creek. On Dec. 15, 2021, the Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission voted in favor of recommending the variance, with members noting they had met the requirements of “practical difficulty.”
Neighboring residents, however, accused the Meskills of attempting to dodge the cost of a bridge. During more than an hour of public comments at the Jan. 6 council meeting, over 15 speakers asked the council to deny the variance. Concerns ranged from increased traffic in Sugar Creek Ranch to construction noise to setting a dangerous precedent for future property owners.
Before voting, council members agreed it was a difficult decision to balance the rights of homeowners and public outcry.
“It meets the zoning code criteria. When I look at the overall longterm situation, we’re talking about a driveway,” said Mayor Tim Griffin. “I understand there’s going to be construction, but a driveway easement on Horseshoe Drive is a reasonable solution and that’s why I support it.”
Griffin, one of two “yes” votes, was joined by Council Member Wallace Ward, who agreed the driveway would be a more environmentally-friendly option than constructing a bridge on an “almost vertical” bluff.
Other council members disagreed. In a nod to the public comments, Council Member Mark Zimmer said he was worried about the precedent such a move would set. Council Member Maggie Duwe said she feared the repercussions of allowing it in a historic district.
“The neighbors worked very hard to obtain this designation,” Duwe said of Sugar Creek’s historic designation. “They did it because they love their neighborhood, and wanted the honor and protection this designation creates. If we ignore all this, and many other arguments, I wonder how many other Kirkwood neighborhoods will choose to undertake the requirements to earn this designation ... and so the neighborhoods will be lost as part of our history.”
Council Member Liz Gibbons abstained from the vote, citing a conflict of interest.
“It Looks Bad”
Several of the public comments at the Jan. 6 council meeting suggested the recommendation of the planning and zoning commission might have been rushed due to ulterior motives or giving in to pressure from developers.
Craig Dull, who lives on Horseshoe Drive, said he attended the Dec. 15 planning and zoning meeting expecting a robust discussion of the city’s zoning code. Instead, he said, the commissioners gave their personal opinions as to why they voted the way they did.
“One commissioner asked the applicant whether he planned to live at one of the addresses in question, addressing him on a first-name basis — something which stands out as peculiar in an official setting and raises obvious questions of conflict of interest,” said Dull. “The commissioner then voted in favor, as if he was doing a personal favor for a friend.”
Resident Dan Sheeran expressed his “bewilderment” at the “irregularities” during the processing of the easement, claiming that standard procedures were not followed and some information was not collected.
Valery Starr said she held a suspicion that Steve Meskill “had a head’s up” on the decision to designate Sugar Creek Ranch as a historic neighborhood because he got his application in just a few days before the declaration.
“Even if nothing happened, it looks bad,” she said.
As the council voted on the easement, several members addressed the accusations, including comments emailed directly to council members.
“I want you to know we are listening,” said Council Member Kara Wurtz. “There were words about us not being transparent and how this was shady. Our emails and phone numbers are listed on the website. We are your neighbors and we do want to see this community thrive.”
Council Member Bob Sears added that although the discussion that evening was respectful, he and other members had received emails that were less so.
“We heard a lot about how corrupt we are, how there’s a whole string of things we were guilty of,” said Sears. “I find it odd that people would approach a council person or anybody who’s a decision maker asking for some positive relief for themselves and come out of the gate angry about how untrustworthy we are. It doesn’t set the table very well. We don’t make our judgments based on how we feel emotionally, but rather the facts and how they line up.”