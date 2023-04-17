The Mailbag portion of the WKT is often the most interesting and informative section of the paper. The April 7 edition was no exception. Two letters showcase the contrast in the approach to issues that exist in our community.
The first, by Mike Smick (“Focus on Reality, Not the Religions of Leftism”), is an angry diatribe against the administration and educators in the Webster Groves School District and “the majority of people.” He accuses them of “sickness,” “lying,” “the religion of transgenderism” (whatever that is), “the religion of leftism” (whatever that is) and more. He evidently thinks that his kids don’t have access through the devices in their pockets to whatever he is railing against.
Contrast that letter to one from Emily Kohring (“Appreciated Equity Groups At Kirkwood Schools”) that is a beautiful recognition of the good work being done by the Robinson Parent Equity Group and others to encourage understanding, inclusion, support for those who might be marginalized and an appreciation of diversity in our communities.
A great deal can be learned from these two letters about how to make our communities better (or not).
William M. Fogarty, Jr.
Webster Groves