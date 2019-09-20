The death of a contract worker at a Metropolitan Sewer District construction site in Shrewsbury earlier this week has been ruled an accident.
Shawn Prichett, 35, of New Florence, Missouri, was killed Tuesday, Sept. 17, when he was hit by a crane around 3 a.m. while working on a tunnel project on Carr Lane Court in Shrewsbury. The construction site is just north of Interstate 44. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Shrewsbury Police Department.
Prichett was working the overnight shift at the MSD tunnel project site as a contract worker employed by SAK Construction of O’Fallon, Missouri. He had been working at the site for two weeks when he was hit by the crane.
MSD spokesperson Sean Hadley said Prichett’s job was to oil the cranes at the construction site. He said the large crane Prichett was hit by rotates 360 degrees and moves on a set of tracks. It is operated by a two-person team, with one person in the cab and the other outside oiling it.
Unbeknownst to the cab operator, Prichett was standing between the tracks. Hadley said although no one knows why Prichett was standing there, the crane swung around and hit him.
“He got hit and was pinned between the tracks and the cab,” Hadley said.
SAK shut down the construction site for the day following the fatal accident, and an investigator from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) visited the site.
Hadley said on Wednesday that the incident has been ruled an accident, and that the job site had been cleared to reopen.
SAK said Prichett’s death is the first fatality at one of its work sites since the company’s inception in 2006. It is also the first work-related fatality at an MSD site in about 10 years, according to sewer district officials.
The tunnel, which will collect storm water Deer Creek’s sewer system can’t handle during heavy rains, will be roughly four miles running from I-44 in Shrewsbury to Clayton Road. Crews are currently drilling several hundred feet through rock for the tunnel. Work on the $150 million project is expected to be ongoing until late 2022.
Prichett was raising four children with his longtime girlfriend Breanna Clark in New Florence, which is about an hour from St. Louis. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, making people laugh and watching funny videos on the internet.
Friends and family have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the children, as Prichett was the sole provider for his family.
Clark, along with Prichett’s relatives, have said they forgive the crane operator who fatally struck him, as they understand it was a tragic accident.