Add four letters to the ever-expanding alphabet soup of names of consulting firms pouring over what must be one of the most intensely studied 275 acres of real estate in America – downtown Kirkwood.
The new arrival is Alta Planning and Design, a firm native to Kirkwood, with which the city council approved a $155,000 contract at its Feb. 20 meeting.
Alta joins firms such as FPA Group, DPZ Partners and PGAV Partners in examining Kirkwood’s inner workings: parking resources, traffic flows, streetscapes, sidewalks, bike paths, commercial architecture, zoning code, and underexploited opportunities of any and every sort. The cost for all this scrutiny, with the addition of the Alta contract, now will sum to about $460,000.
Alta’s mandate is safety — finding better ways to manage Kirkwood’s non-motorized traffic (walkers and bike riders). That means this study, unlike those of DPZ and PGAV, will look beyond the city’s central business district — though a greater amount of attention likely will go to the downtown area, since it has the greater amount of traffic.
A planning process known as “Vision Zero” will guide the safety study (“Zero” referring to the absence of injuries among pedestrians and bicyclists).
This is not to be confused with “Envision Kirkwood 2035,” which is Kirkwood’s master development plan, completed in 2017 by the Kirkwood consulting firm FPA Group. The numbers in the title represent the last year “envisioned” in the document. Price: $69,500.
Envision 2035 replaced Vision 2015, which was adopted in 2003.
DPZ Partners engaged Envision 2035 as it developed its Downtown Master Plan and Parking Study, delivered in March 2018 and updated in January. It was replete with recommendations for changes in zoning, parking and traffic flow downtown. Price: 200,000
The PGAV Partners study, presented to the council in January, was a follow-up to the Downtown Master Plan. It concentrated on economic development, focusing more closely on commercial opportunities available in the downtown district. Price: $35,500
Alta will build on previous work done with the City of Kirkwood and the Kirkwood School District to implement components of the “Complete Streets” philosophy, which heavily emphasizes pedestrian safety.
“I’m excited,” said Council Member Maggie Duwe when the resolution authorizing the contract came up on the meeting agenda. Duwe and council members Mark Zimmer and Kara Wurtz are members of the council’s delegation to a consortium of three Missouri municipal groups seeking means of developing complete streets.
Alta also has managed complete street projects for St. Louis County, the Rolla municipal government and with departments of transportation in Minnesota, North Dakota and Los Angeles, and the municipalities of Manhattan, Kansas, and Eureka, California.
City staff can be ready to meet with Alta to start the project by mid-April, Director of Public Services Bill Bensing told the council, with “8 to 10 months” more for a plan to be delivered.
Council Member Nancy Luetzow hoped aloud that the project could begin no later than that, adding a suggestion that she is among those still haunted by the 2017 death of 88-year-old Edward Schaeffer, who was stuck and killed crossing North Geyer Road.
“It’s important that we get our citizens out of their cars and walking and biking and all of that,” said Luetzow. “We don’t want to invite them to do that and have some unfortunate incident happening.”