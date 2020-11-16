In 1920, women made history as they won the right to vote with the 19th Amendment. Despite the passage of the 19th Amendment, it would take more than 50 years for all women to achieve voting equality due to poll taxes, local laws and other restrictions that kept women of color from voting.
Now, in 2020, women continue to make history as they expand their leadership roles in all levels and branches of government. We celebrate the strides women have made in 100 years. We thank those who celebrated with us by displaying a suffragist yard sign. We ask people to join with us as we continue working for equality for all.
Chris Nobbe and Jeanne Webdell, Co-Presidents, Kirkwood-Webster AAUW