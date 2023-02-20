In the fall of 1996, I took maternity leave from my job at The Sporting News, the venerable sports magazine that had been published in St. Louis for more than a century. By the time I returned in March of 1997, it seemed as if the entire media world had changed.
The magazine had entered into a relationship with America Online to provide sports content, and as a perk, we were all given email addresses. I remember asking a colleague, “Why are they calling it content? Isn’t that exactly what this magazine has been doing for 110 years? And why do I need to email you when you’re sitting right across from me?”
I thought it was a novelty. I also thought bloggers wouldn’t last, Facebook wouldn’t fly — and newspapers would always be printed. My 1980s journalism degree probably didn’t prepare me for the media world that would unfold over the next three decades.
But who could have seen it coming? And who could have seen this latest advancement, an artificial intelligence chatbot that is changing the way content is created? So on Valentine’s day, I opened an account and typed, “Write a 490-word column for a community newspaper about love.” The result: 480 words I could have submitted for publication. Here’s how it started:
Love is one of the most complex and beautiful emotions that humans experience. It can bring us great joy and happiness, but also deep pain and heartbreak. As we approach Valentine’s Day, it’s a perfect time to reflect on what love means to us and how we can cultivate it in our lives.
Not bad. Varying sentence lengths. Well-placed prepositional phrases. Emotional range. I can see why teachers are worried. And if you’re a content provider, this is going to revolutionize things. I could have submitted it, and readers may not have noticed. But what did these words on love lack? Heart.
There’s a writing exercise called “Morning Pages,” popularized by Julia Cameron, in which the first thing you do after waking up is hand write three pages in a notebook. It’s stream-of-consciousness writing that trains the brain and hands to work in synergy, clearing out clutter and freeing up creativity.
I truly believe magic happens in the act of writing, either on paper or a keyboard. Because what’s behind each word is a symphony of synapses, nerves, muscles and energy — all filtered through the heart. No chatbot can ever replace that.
If I were to write a column about love, no chatbot knows that my husband of 30 years sent me flowers and filled up my gas tank on Valentine’s day. Or that baby I had 26 years ago — and his older brother — texted “I love you” that day. Or that any column I would write about love would almost assuredly mention the St. Louis Cardinals.
But artificial intelligence is going to try. It’s going to be up to us as readers and writers to discern the difference — and demand it, too.