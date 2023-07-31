Mayor Mike Travaglini and the Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen heard analysis and recommendations from consultants on Tuesday, July 25, as the city casts an eye toward the future.
Consults from Illinois-based GovHR USA delivered their final report on the overall structure, staffing and compensation with city government. Their findings suggest Shrewsbury is positioned well, but could seek more economic growth with some focused changes to city leadership.
This is the first substantial effort to revise the comprehensive plan for this city of 6,300 people since the 1970s. The firm’s strongest recommendation is that the city establish a top administrative position, perhaps a city manager, who would focus on budgeting, human resources management and economic development.
Most peer communities have such an administrator, the consultant’s report said, adding that the city would also benefit from better long-range planning and communication strategies. Shrewsbury’s city administrator position is currently vacant.
“We think these are three key areas a new city administrator would handle,” consultant Lee Szymborski told the board.
The consultants did not recommend that Shrewsbury move away from locally-provided services for police, emergency medical services and firefighting. This was the “Shrewsbury promise” made to citizens who voted in favor of a tax increase in 2022. These new revenues directly support local emergency services.
Mayor Travaglini said the city will review the findings of the organizational assessment with department heads next Monday and with the city’s finance commission next Tuesday.
Also in the report was a salary study for city employees. The consultants found that Shrewsbury’s compensation falls at the 50th percentile, meaning it is competitive within the region. However, over the past 10 years salary increases for city employees have fallen behind those in other communities.
Shrewsbury salaries have risen about 3.3% annually while the regional average is about 5.2%. Consultants are advising revisions to the city’s compensation structure and succession planning to ensure high-quality candidates continue to come to Shrewsbury.