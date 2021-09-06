Road Work Near Deer Creek Park
Ameren began road work near Deer Creek Park on Sept. 1. Work will include replacing existing poles that hold high voltage wires. Ameren will first dig and install the new poles and string the new electrical wire. Once the installation is complete, the old wires and poles will be removed. Work will begin on Dutton, move to Marshall and then end on Brentwood. Work is expected to be complete by Feb. 15, 2022.
Big Bend In Old Orchard
Construction work on Big Bend Boulevard from Murdoch to Dale on the north side of the street began on Aug. 23. This is a federal grant project to do a continuation of the Old Orchard streetscape that previously ended at Murdoch.
The work will include improvements to sidewalks, increased ADA accessibility, and a continuation of the decorative streetlights that will hold banners and hanging plants. Utilities in the area have been relocated and many utility poles have been eliminated. Missouri American Water moved water lines ahead of this construction.
Work is expected to last for six to eight weeks, and the north side parking lane will be blocked during this time.