A builder who scammed roughly $400,000 from six families who wanted homes in Kirkwood has been sentenced to 12 months in federal prison.
Morgan Bullock, 33, of Camdenton, Missouri, was sentenced on Nov. 8 to the year of prison time and ordered to pay roughly $136,000 in restitution for his scheme to defraud Kirkwood homebuyer customers of Bullock Building and Development, LLC. Bullock owned and operated the construction company out of Camdenton.
During 2015, Bullock and two partners purchased five acres of land at 425 Emmerson Ave. in Kirkwood, and planned to build eight residential homes in what they called Emmerson Estates.
Court documents show that Bullock and his partners took out a loan to purchase the land from a local bank, then applied with the city of Kirkwood for approval of his development plan and building permits.
Before giving Bullock approval to build the subdivision, the city required him to obtain approval from the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) and also post a letter of credit as a performance guarantee.
Bullock never did either of those, and therefore never got approval from the city of Kirkwood to build. Nevertheless, during 2017, he marketed the new homes and collected deposits from six families, promising to build them new homes on the lots.
Court records say Bullock lied to the buyers about why construction had not started on their homes, and took the money for personal use, as well as to pay off contractors on a different project.
When one of the homebuyers demanded their deposit back, Bullock wrote the person a $50,000 check knowing he didn’t have enough money in his bank account to cover it. The lender then foreclosed on the Emmerson Estates land for nonpayment by Bullock, and Bullock’s scheme was discovered.
The six victim homebuyers included families with young children, as well as retirees who used substantial portions of their life savings to make the lot deposit payments to Bullock. The total loss to the victim home buyers was roughly $400,000.