The Webster Groves City Council on Nov. 4 approved authorizing the city to enter into a contract with Navigate Building Solutions, LLC, to represent the city during the construction of the new Fire House 2 at 1302 S. Elm Ave.
The price for the service was originally $175,000, but the city negotiated a reduced price of $154,000.
Webster Groves Fire Chief Tom Yohe said the firm’s representatives will monitor new construction at the site and will meet with him regularly to make sure the project is going as planned.
“We need someone to be on the site and provide negotiation between the architect and contractor when problems arise,” he said.
Webster Groves City Attorney Neil Bruntrager added that the owner’s representative “steps in our shoes — we need someone with boots on the ground.”
Webster Groves voters approved a $5 million bond issue in April 2019 to buy land and to build and furnish a new fire house at the same location.
The current fire house is 66 years old and is a “seriously outdated structure” according to the city. It was built to accommodate two small pumper trucks.
Chief Yohe said the decision by the city to contract with an “owner representative,” which required a time-consuming bidding process, put the project behind schedule. Demolition at the site was originally targeted for this month, but is now expected to begin early next year, according to Yohe.
“Right now we are in the process of developing bid documents — working with Navigate Building Solutions and architects at JEMA — for demolition and construction of the new fire house,” Yohe said.
A new fire house will accommodate larger, more advanced, and additional trucks and apparatus. Currently, there is little space and privacy in the bathroom and sleeping quarters. A new building will provide accommodations for both male and female employees.
Yohe said the plan is to leave the current fire house in place while the new living quarters are built to the south. Once built, firefighters will move into the new building, the old station will be demolished, and work will begin on the project’s second phase — the engine house.
“By doing this, the fire station will always be in service during construction,” Yohe said.
To accommodate added parking and a larger fire house, the city has purchased two adjacent residential properties. Both homes on the properties will be demolished.
In March, the city purchased a ranch-style home at 1506 S. Elm Ave., located to the immediate south of the fire station, for $150,000.
According to a June 9 assessment by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission, the primary structure on the property was built in 1926. The home had been empty for at least a year following the death of its previous owner. The Historic Preservation Commission reported in June that the home was in considerable disrepair with a crumbling foundation, water damage and the presence of asbestos.
A second home, located behind the fire house at 14 E. Rose Ave., was purchased by the city for $177,500 in November of last year. The single family frame home was built in 1923, and a large pine tree is located in front of the home. Yohe said the tree will have to go.
“Unfortunately, the tree will be right in the driveway for the new engine house. Webster Groves has very stringent rules about the replacement of trees and is very cognizant about green space. Typically, the city will replace a tree with other trees,” Yohe said.
The Webster Groves Fire Department has taken advantage of the two, city-owned vacant homes by conducting emergency training exercises throughout the year.
Managing Editor Kevin Murphy contributed information for this story.