Citizens in Webster Groves recently had their first glimpse into the future of the aging aquatic center — and of the substantial price tag for its replacement.
At a Jan. 26 forum hosted by the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department, the results of a public survey were revealed and several initial concepts for a new aquatic center were presented for comment.
Anticipated construction costs range from about $6.5 million to more than $13 million, depending on the ultimate scope and scale of the project. The current facilities are three decades old, and major repairs have become an all-too-frequent necessity just to keep the pool open.
“The whole point of the master plan is to find out what you all want as a community, and so you all can say what is your comfort level with the cost of all the options,” Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davis told the more than 20 residents who turned out to provide feedback.
At issue is whether the city will continue to operate a fully outdoor facility or opt for one of several plans to enclose at least a portion of the aquatic center for year-round use.
Preliminary plans from construction firm Counsilman-Hunsaker included options for outdoor pool capacities of about 300, 400 and 500 patrons at an estimated cost of $6.5 million, $8.3 million and $9.6 million, respectively. If the city chooses an enclosed or semi-enclosed structure, that base cost would rise by a projected $3.8 million. Davis said the existing aquatic center serves as many as 1,000 patrons daily during the summer season.
Construction funding for a new aquatic center would come in the form of municipal bonds, although Davis is hopeful some grant money could be secured. Partnerships with local schools also are being explored, as the current lap pool occasionally is used for competition.
Davis said the best-case timeline would see the city ask voters to approve funding in April 2024. Construction would start in autumn of that year, with the new aquatic center open for the summer of 2025. Of the more than 1,000 people who responded to a survey about the aquatic center, 75% said they would favor a tax increase to support new construction.
Residents who spoke at last week’s forum registered desires that a new aquatic center should at least maintain currently-enjoyed amenities such as a splash pad for young children and a water slide. Others strongly supported an enclosed structure with all-year facilities for lap swimming, large enough to host swimming competitions.
“People really seem to like the existing features of the pools,” said George Deimes, representing Counsilman-Hunsaker at the meeting.
Residents may review more information from last week’s meeting at webstergrovesmo.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=972.
Concept 1: Includes a 6-lane, 25-yard lap/competition pool, a 4,800-square-foot recreational pool with zero-depth entry, a children’s play feature, a waterslide tower with a plunge area and an open recreation area. This concept also includes shade structures and a pavilion. Overall cost: $6,489,972
Concept 2: Includes an 8-lane, 25-yard lap competition pool with a separate diving area, a 6,876-square-foot recreation pool with zero-depth entry, a children’s play feature, a waterslide tower with a plunge area, floatable crossing activity and a vortex. This concept also includes shade structures. Overall cost: $8,287,588
Concept 3: Includes an 8-lane, 25-yard lap competition pool with a separate diving area, a 7,754-square- foot recreational pool with zero-depth entry, a children’s play feature, a waterslide tower with a plunge area, a lazy river and an open swim area. This concept also includes shade structures. Overall cost: $9,634,077