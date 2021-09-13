Work has started on construction of The Hutton, a condominium building at 134 W. Madison Ave. in downtown Kirkwood being developed by Savoy Properties.
The 45,385-square-foot, three-story residential building will feature 12 luxury condominiums, including four penthouse level units. Each unit will have a balcony, fireplace and an open floor plan. Parking will be underground.
The Hutton is situated between The Barclay and The Madison, two similar condominium buildings developed by Savoy Properties and also built by Kadean Construction.
Core 10 Architecture is the project architect on all three buildings. Construction of The Hutton is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022.
“We have gained important experience from our previous work on The Madison and The Barclay that will help us overcome the many challenges posed by The Hutton’s tight job site,” said Mike Eveler, president of Kadean Construction. “It is an honor to help remake this block of Madison Avenue into a highly sought after residential area in downtown Kirkwood.”