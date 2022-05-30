The Kirkwood School District on Monday, May 23, officially broke ground on construction for additions at two of its elementary schools. The projects at Tillman Elementary School and Westchester Elementary School will allow for increased capacity at both schools.
Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich, members of the board of education and community supporters marked the start of the projects. Students at both schools also participated in the events.
At Tillman Elementary, construction will result in eight additional grade level classrooms, a new library/media center and a new wellness and gymnasium facility. It will also include conversion of the existing library into new counseling offices and conversion of an existing meeting space into a new art room. The work is expected to be complete in October 2023.
At Westchester Elementary, construction will result in eight additional grade level classrooms, a new library/media center and expansion of the cafeteria. It will also include conversions of existing spaces into areas for personalized learning. This is in addition to the first phase of construction, which was completed this spring and included a new art and music classroom.
“The projects we are officially starting today will ensure we can achieve our mission for all students at Tillman and Westchester — to be engaged, empowered and ready for success,” said Ulrich.
The projects are some of many made possible by Prop R, which was approved by voters last year. Funds generated from Prop R will provide additional classrooms, security upgrades and accessibility improvements at schools in the district to address overcrowding.