This is in response to Mr. Torack’s letter (June 2 Mailbag) in which he attempts to justify his wish for what the Second Amendment means by giving the readers a lesson in sentence structure and grammar. I’d like to return the favor by providing him a lesson in Constitutional principles.
The Supreme Court of the United States is the final arbiter of what the U.S. Constitution and the Bill Of Rights means and the legal interpretation of its wording. In the 2008 case of District Of Columbia V. Heller they ruled that “The Second Amendment protects an individual right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia...” Mr. Torack can choose to disagree with that ruling, and it is obvious he does, but the ruling of the Supreme Court overrules any attempt to negate that principle with the use of sentence structure or grammar.
Charles Vandercamp
Kirkwood