McCartney, Constance May, of Kirkwood, Missouri, was born Dec. 11, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Anthony and Genevieve (nee Muldoon) Reger, and entered into rest Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Kirkwood, at the age of 89.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; loving husband Thomas F. McCartney; two children, Regan T. McCartney and Anthony M. McCartney; and one grandchild, Baby Kyle.
She is survived by four children: Mary Jo (Paul) Winfrey, Thomas McCartney, Genevieve “Pati” McCartney and Susan McCartney; seven grandchildren, Shannon, Jennifer (Scott), Katie (Jimmy), Matthew, Reuben, Samantha and Caitlin (Zachery); 11 great grandchildren, Mitchell (Kelsie), Taylor, Alexandria, Mariah, Alyssa, Scott Jr., Connor, Madison, Reuben “Cody” Jr., Bentley and Colin; three great-great grandchildren, Jaxon, Kimber and Stella; brother, Richard Reger; daughter-in-law, Cindy McCartney; sister-in-law, Joan Kane; one nephew and four nieces; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Connie loved spending time with her family, especially on holidays. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She enjoyed bowling at Crestwood Bowl, playing poker and bingo. She loved being at her home away from home, Gascony Village in Hermann, Missouri. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation Monday, June 28, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 10301 Big Bend Road, Kirkwood, Missouri. Service Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary, followed by interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, 1232 22nd St. N.W. Washington, D.C. 20037-1292. See more at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.