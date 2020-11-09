Robert Herdler’s letter (WKT, Oct. 23) offers two perspectives regarding COVID-19 deaths. First, the number of COVID-19 deaths (220,000-plus) is insignificant in light of the fact that the U.S. experiences 8.7 deaths per 1,000 people annually, or 2,870,000 deaths in a year. He wonders if the COVID-19 deaths may be decreasing the total number of non-COVID-19 related deaths. In other words, what’s the big deal? Those people were going to die anyway.
Second, he suggests that the federal CARES Act, which (he says) offers $13,000 to health care providers for reported COVID-19 deaths, is giving doctors an incentive to falsify the coding of deaths as COVID-19 related “to increase their profit margins.” In other words, not only has the COVID-19 death count been inflated, but also our health care providers are crooks.
This conspiracy theory began with a Minnesota Republican State Senator interview on Fox News in April, based loosely on the CARES Act provision that health care providers may receive reimbursement for treating uninsured COVID-19 patients comparable to what Medicare would cover.
Both of these “theories” have been amplified on social media and offered up by the Trump White House to downplay the pandemic and cover up their abysmal response to this health crisis. It saddens me that the WKT would publish such tripe.
Roger Grow
Shrewsbury