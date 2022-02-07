Though the proposal to consider a cycling development at Kirkwood Park has been rejected, I want to voice my view on the process, and specifically the comments from some of the opposition regarding Gateway Off Road Cycling (GORC).
I am a GORC member, and avid hiker and cyclist. I supported the proposal, but the process worked as it should. Fair enough. Sadly, I heard and read many inaccurate and ill-informed statements regarding GORC’s intent and its regard for community preferences. GORC is the finest volunteer organization I have ever worked with, period.
Numerous trails which are used heavily by hikers were designed and built solely by GORC volunteers (Bluff View, Rock Hollow, Greensfelder-Beulah and Cliff Cave, to name just a few). GORC volunteers regularly lead groups to repair erosion, install signage, remove overgrowth and eradicate invasive species. Since nearly all of these trails are on public land, GORC volunteers regularly meet with rangers and park staff to coordinate trail maintenance, including the removal of unauthorized trail modifications.
If you love hiking, please remember that trails do not build or maintain themselves, so consider coming out to volunteer to work on the trails. You will meet people who, like you, want to enjoy and preserve our natural environment. We build trails not only for today, but for future generations.
Tom Leigh
Des Peres