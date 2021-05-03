I am very happy that my elected Webster Groves City Council members started a conversation in 2018/2019 about how to maintain diverse housing stock in Webster Groves. That goal is critical for many reasons, but chief among them is that if we do not protect the ability for smaller, more affordable homes to exist here then we will lose any hope of retaining any residents of the working and middle classes.
This will become a homogeneous, upper class suburb, and I don’t think that’s what many people actually desire. Before city council is a proposal from the plan commission to amend some language in the zoning code text pertaining to multi-family housing in the A4 district and residential dimensional regulations. Many duplexes already exist in the A4 district, and that won’t change with this proposed change. The dimensional regulations are a first step toward safeguarding against swaths of tear downs with McMansion replacement.
I support both of these proposed text changes because they tangibly further the city council’s goal of maintaining a diverse housing stock. Last week, this paper printed a full page ad from a group sophisticated enough to mimic even the font typically used by city hall. That ad contained several lies/what we now are trained to term gently as “misinformation.” I’m really disappointed to see that there aren’t publishing safeguards in place to prevent the newspaper from spreading this “misinformation.” I do hope there can be some thought given to that process in the future. I support these proposed changes, and only wish they went further to allow duplexes in all areas of the city!
Elyssa Sullivan
Webster Groves