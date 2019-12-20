The Chelsea Center is in its 10th year providing experiential learning opportunities to all interested students at Webster Groves High School.
Experiences include internships, part-time jobs, job shadowing, volunteer projects and travel on various school sponsored, and sometimes family sponsored, trips. Traveling is a great way to learn — about the world and about yourself — but not all students can afford to participate.
In order to make school-sponsored trips potentially viable for more students, a donor has committed to match all donations to the Chelsea Center received by the end of the year. Financially needy students can then apply for up to 50% support for their participation in school travel programs.
Donations may be sent to the Webster Groves High School Chelsea Center, 100 Selma Ave. Please consider supporting our students in this (tax deductable) way.
Glenn Detrick
Webster Groves