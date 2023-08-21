When I first stepped on the island of Maui at the age of 19, I had no idea that my future husband and in-laws would connect me to this magical place forever. My own children began visiting at three months of age and have come to think of Maui as a second home.
We have been asked by our “Ohana” to share the heartbreak and devastation that has, is and will occur due to the wildfires. The full impact and scope of this tragedy have not been realized. The human toll will continue to rise. Those who did not lose their homes or businesses to the fire have lost friends, family, employment or the business that purchased their art, jewelry or catch of the day. The Hawaiian islands are the most isolated islands, and everything must be brought in. Locals were already struggling due to high costs and an existing housing crisis before thousands were displaced by the fires. The nuances of this island paradise and how help has been slow to come cannot be overstated.
Our family housed five different families the first night of the fire. They are now sponsoring three families from the school that my brother-in-law teaches at who lost everything. My work with Kirk Care, area churches and local organizations have shown me how compassionate our community really is. I ask that you consider making a donation, in any amount, to the Maui Strong Foundation, Maui Food Bank or the Maui Humane Society.
I’ve heard my husband and in-laws use the phrase, “it’s a small island” numerous times to explain how intrinsically connected everyone is, for better or worse, and here I want to invite you all into our small island, “Ohana.” Please join us in reciprocating the true spirit of Aloha. Mahalo nui loa (thank you very much).
Sarah Pitt Kaplan
Kirkwood