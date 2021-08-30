The “Conservatives Corner” advertorial by Dan O’Neill (WKT Aug. 13-19, page 12) presents befuddled thoughts with factual errors and flawed logic. It does little but repeat Fox News-like squawks.
Masks, social distancing and vaccination are proven to be safe and effective against the spread of COVID-19. These measures are being promoted forcefully again because a significant number of Americans don’t or won’t follow CDC recommendations.
Infection rates are surging in states with the lowest vaccination rates where “openness” is sacrosanct and personal liberty attitudes transcend any duty of being a citizen for wellbeing of the community.
Blaming undocumented immigrants for the woes of the country is a racist trope with no factual basis. Places with the highest positivity rates aren’t near the border (NPR Aug. 10, 2021: “Some Republicans Blame Migrants For COVID-19 Surges, Doctors Say They’re Scapegoating.”)
The positivity rates of immigrants and American citizens are almost equal. ICE protocols, effective prior to Biden’s administration, include testing and quarantining all detainees upon arrival, according to ice.gov. Immigrants have equal access to vaccination regardless of citizenship and retain the choice to be vaccinated or not.
China is an adversary of serious concern. There are numerous military conflict scenarios portrayed with a wide range of conclusions — the web presents them with abundance. The fallacy is that there isn’t enough capacity to consider other issues like equal rights for LGBTQ+ persons and our economy. Wearing blinders that limit view to the exclusion of issues some find disdainful is disingenuous and beguiling. The national conversation can and does address a broad range of topics including national security and gender-neutral bathrooms.
Affirming a viewpoint (e.g. churches with banners opposing racism) never connotes that the opposite viewpoint, or any other viewpoint, was ever held. It’s sophomoric logical fallacy.
John Walters
Webster Groves