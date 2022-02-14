Test your knowledge from alligator snappers to zebra mussels at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s trivia night at Powder Valley Nature Center on Friday, Feb. 18, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to anyone age 16 and up.
Participants can form a group of five or six people per table. Attendees are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Come at 6 p.m. to decorate tables if desired.
Advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Zn. Participants should register each person in their group separately; all attendees must be registered prior to the event.
Powder Valley Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood. As this is an in-person activity, participants are asked to observe current local social distancing and masking guidelines.