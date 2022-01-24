Here are two recent headlines in the Webster-Kirkwood Times:
“Douglass Hill Goes Down To Defeat” and “Forecast Shows Growing Deficits For The Next 5 Years.” Gee ... I wonder if these two stories are somehow related.
No, it must be coincidence that Webster continues to have revenue issues yet continues to block just about every development project from approval. I just hope that all the people who are so against these projects aren’t the first ones to complain when our property taxes go up yet again.
Randy Ring
Webster Groves