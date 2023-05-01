A neighborhood “town hall” meeting to discuss traffic woes on Big Bend Road in March led to a host of proposed traffic solutions in April. Now sprouting are yard signs advocating transit plans to “Connect Our Community.”
The community signs, containing a QR code to access more information on proposed traffic safety solutions, will be placed throughout Kirkwood in May. It remains to be seen which roadway remedies will take root.
Among the proposals:
• Reduce traffic lanes on Big Bend Road from Marshall Road on the west to just past the Big Bend bridge over Interstate 44 on the east. In place of the lost lanes for vehicle traffic, construct a pedestrian/bicycle pathway on the freed up space on Big Bend.
• Implement a new traffic flow design that will include reduced speed limits and other measures to calm traffic along the route. Steps will be taken to end truck cut-through traffic from I-270 to I-44 to discourage trucks from using Big Bend as a shortcut.
• More safety measures for pedestrians to be installed on this stretch of Big Bend, including more night lighting, reflectors, well-signed crosswalks, as well as pedestrian refuge islands between the traffic flowing east and west on Big Bend.
• Connect the new pedestrian/bicycle pathway on Big Bend to Grant’s Trail in Oakland on the east and to a connector trail at Marshall Road on the west. This new stretch of greenway would offer better utilization of the new bridge “trail” over the Meramec River at I-44.
All of this would take place in cooperation with several communities, as the pedestrian/bicycle-friendly design would involve new transit trails for Crestwood, Oakland, Sunset Hills, Valley Park and Fenton, as well as Kirkwood and St. Louis Community College at Meramec.
The proposals come at an opportune time as significant repairs to Big Bend Road, maintained by St. Louis County, are in the offing. Also, the community college has a campus redesign underway that will provide new access and reduce unneeded parking spaces.
According to supporters of “Connecting Our Community” plans, Meramec would become a major focal point for the new transit arrangement. The college would be a terminus point for hikers and bikers seeking to use its public facilities for education, recreation or entertainment.
Meramec College Buy-In
Annie Marshall is the trustee for the community college district that includes Kirkwood, Webster Groves and the Meramec campus, a site very familiar to Marshall. She is a 1980 Webster Groves High School graduate who went on to attend STLCC and the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
“While the college has no official position on the Big Bend traffic plan, we are certainly interested in the potential multi-use path that is under consideration by several groups at this time,” Marshall said. “Given the efforts we are making to expand our workforce programs at Meramec, and the construction of the two new facilities to house these programs, we certainly have interest in a multi-use path to give more people access to the college.”
Proponents of the “Connect Our Community” plans note that their ideas would address needs of the under-served population of the Meacham Park neighborhood in Kirkwood. The predominantly Black community has suffered from being “road locked” by the busy Interstate 44, Big Bend and South Kirkwood roads for years.
Marshall, who is founding director of Indivisible St. Louis and a facilitator for the YWCA Racial Justice Education program, takes note of minority student needs. However, she said all of today’s students will appreciate aspects of the Big Bend multi-use trail plan.
“I believe that many students would be very excited about this opportunity and would utilize the multi-use trail if it were constructed,” she said. “In the event that adequate funding is secured for the trail and constructed onto the Meramec campus, this would encourage the use of bicycles and other non-combustible-engine vehicles to travel along Big Bend.”
Beyond obvious benefits for students and visitors to the college, Marshall said the priority is traffic safety, and addressing traffic crashes and injuries occurring on Big Bend Road.
“I firmly believe the idea of addressing traffic casualties is the strongest argument to be made for this project,” she said.In a letter to St. Louis Community College Chancellor Jeff Pittman, Marshall urged him to work with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on support and implementation of the “Connect Our Community” plans.
She described the project as a “win-win” for the entire region “by increasing equity, safe physical access, addressing climate change, improving health outcomes, and uniting countless communities while leveraging multiple sources of funding to match or even exceed local project funds.”
“Connect Our Community”
“It’s safe to say that there are varied opinions among political leaders regarding the viability of the plan,” said Marshall. “However, there is certainly a large group of citizens in Webster and Kirkwood who would like to see this plan approved by their cities and the county. I’ve heard that there is potential funding available. However, the community has to become mobilized with proposals now to realize the opportunities that currently exist.”
Proponents for “Connect Our Community” plans admit there is plenty of work ahead to get major stakeholders on board with proposed changes. Stakeholders include area cities, school districts, highway officials, funding sources and the Great Rivers Greenway organization.
Michael Carmody and David Eagleton have been active with Safer Streets for Kirkwood and St. Louis County for several years. They say Kirkwood residents want safer streets, but aren’t always sure what the solutions to improve safety should be.
“I know we’ve gotten some pushback from residents north of Big Bend who say it’s already too dangerous to make a left onto Big Bend and fewer traffic lanes on Big Bend will make it even worse,” said Kirkwood resident Carmody. “I think those concerns will be addressed with reduced truck traffic, synchronized red lights and reduced speeds.
“We’ve had some discussion with local leaders,” he added. “They say it will be up to Kirkwood to get this project underway and secure funding. The multi-use trail doesn’t seem to be on Great Rivers Greenway’s radar yet, so we need to address that.”
Some leaders argue that the plan is too ambitious and should be split into pieces. Carmody said that kind of piecemeal approach is precisely why the county and the region suffer — and lose out on useful regional projects and available funding.
Eagleton said there should be a multi-use pathway trail for connectivity to Meramec college from Grant’s Trail on the east and from the I-44 bridge pathway on the west.
“That would help students get to school, would decrease traffic, would be a recreational asset and would address climate change,” he said.
Eagleton said a missed opportunity was the new bridge over I-44 at Big Bend, with no provision for a multi-use trail connection. Another involves the bridge over the Meramec River with a multi-use trail that does not continue on the Kirkwood side.