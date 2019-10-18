It’s been an extraordinary year for Kirkwood United Methodist Church congregants, and the goodness just keeps going.
Since this spring, Kirkwood United Methodist members have been celebrating this church’s 150th anniversary through a variety of activities. For starters, they’ve had a 150-year timeline exhibit on display in the church’s lobby, including history details, mission work and artifacts.
As part of the anniversary celebration, the public is invited to a Sunday, Oct. 20, community open house event called “A Celebration of Art” from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church, located at 201 W. Adams Ave.
Organizers Lee Meyer and Dolan Bayless promise it will include significant works of art collected throughout the years, some dating from the late 1800s. It also will include contemporary art recently created by church members of all ages around the theme, “One Touch.”
Docents will be on hand to provide insight into the history of each piece during the art festival.
“It’s been really exciting to celebrate how many lives have been transformed here over so many years. I love thinking of how many people have found hope in the face of grief, married their spouse, raised their children, served the world and have found purpose and meaning over the last 150 years,” said Rev. Katie Trinter, Kirkwood United Methodist Church’s lead pastor since July 2018.
“Countless lives have been touched and changed. The anniversary’s also been an opportunity for us to dream about lives that will be transformed in the next 150 years,” she added.
KUMC’s Beginnings
During the nation’s reconstruction period post-Civil War, the city of Kirkwood was being founded. In 1868, Thomas Axtell, John Kennard and Dr. H. E. Peebles assembled seven Methodists for a meeting in Armentrout’s Hall at Clay and Main Street (now Argonne Drive). After this meeting, the Rev. W. D. Shumate took charge of 18 charter members to form a new Southern Methodist Church in Kirkwood.
By 1871, the church’s membership had grown to 57.
In 1872, a frame church was erected at Washington and Clay at a cost of $8,000. Within five years, during The Depression of 1873-1879, the frame structure was lost due to financial difficulties. Then a plot of ground at Clay and Adams was given by Dr. John Pittman and an edifice was erected in 1877 called Boyle Chapel. The congregation worshipped there until 1885, when it moved back to its previous home. At that time, members tallied 78.
In 1894, the chapel building was destroyed by fire. A new building was dedicated on the same site in 1895, known as the stone church on the corner of Washington and Clay. The church was enlarged in 1915. By that time, there were 223 members.
150th Anniversary Highlights
On the church’s actual 150th anniversary, April 18, 2019, the date was declared Kirkwood United Methodist Church Day by Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin. Additionally, Missouri House Rep. Deb Lavender presented the church with a State House Resolution honoring the 150th Anniversary on June 30.
During April’s “Building Dressers, Furnishing Hope Mission” project, congregants worked together to construct 150 clothing dressers. The first one constructed was in memory of Chris Hendry, a former Kirkwood United Methodist member with a generous heart for charity.
In March and June, skits were performed by member volunteers to cover Kirkwood United Methodist pivotal periods.
On June 30, they hosted “A Celebration of Marriage, Women, Children’s Groups and School at KUMC,” by displaying a special collection of wedding dresses and stories related to the church.
Meg Hawes, Kirkwood United Methodist communications director, said they also participated in Kirkwood’s Greentree Festival Parade on Sept. 14 to commemorate the anniversary, with three convertibles carrying the three longest tenured members of the congregation in the parade.
Hawes said they decided to celebrate throughout the year by conducting “The One” services, which are held during months that have a fifth Sunday. “We only have one worship service on those weekends for everyone at 10 a.m. Those services are followed by potluck meals,” she said.
She said a music festival slated at the church for Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. will feature hymns of the last 150 years.
Rev. Trinter said Kirkwood is a wonderful community where churches partner together, so they’ve received plenty of encouragement and support throughout this meaningful year.
She credits the church’s longevity to the congregants’ longstanding ability to embody the love of Christ.
“Two of the consistent ways this is expressed is by being a welcoming place where people feel at home, and by empowering people to serve the community and the world around them,” said the pastor.
“This is a church that’s alive with a lot of energy and hope. We see new families connect to the church all the time,” she added.
The pastor said they have a free Play Cafe on Wednesdays after school where kids and parents share as a community in the gym.
“We love being a place where all are welcome and where we share Christ’s love with the seekers, the cynics, the flawed and the faithful. KUMC is a church where you can be vulnerable, where you’re allowed to bring your questions, and where we’re forming authentic community,” she said. “I absolutely love the way this church continues to change and grow so we can be a loving and welcoming place to the changing community outside its doors.”
Rev. Trinter said she’s extremely enthused about the 150th Fund that’s helping raise money for a new playground to be used by the Kirkwood United Methodist preschool, Children’s Day Out and the Kirkwood community.