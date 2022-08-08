Autumn Grace Daras, 12, of Kirkwood, was recently named “Princess of America Junior Ambassador” at the national pageant in Branson, Missouri. Autumn earned the state title of “Preteen Miss Heartland” in February. She will use her national title to share her platform, “A.C.T. — Against Cyberbullying Together.” Her mission is to promote awareness and encourage others to join her in being accepting, kind and inclusive, and making the world a better place. Join her during her yearlong reign as “Princess of America Junior Ambassador” on Facebook or Instagram at @poa_jr.ambassador.