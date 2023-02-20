Nipher Middle School student Lluvia Matlalcuatzi-Munoz was recently announced as a winner in the annual St. Louis County Department of Public Health Healthy Living 2023 Calendar Contest. Her design was one of 13 winners from 254 submissions. Every year, the health department invites all K-12 students in St. Louis County to submit artwork that encourages healthy habits. Matlalcuatzi-Munoz’s poster focused on preventing stress through meditation. She earned a prize package that included her artwork framed, calendars and a gift card to the Saint Louis Zoo.