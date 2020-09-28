Congratulations! You guys are so great to take on this important task of community service and communication! We have really missed the print addition. Thank you for your commitment to the communities that you serve.
Don and Sandy Oliver
Kirkwood
I’m reaching out to express my excitement and support for the proposed development of the northern area of the Old Webster Business District by the SG Collaborative. This project has the potential to positively change the landscape of our district while respecting what is unique to Webster Groves.
Kirkwood is once again planning on raising the cost of residential trash collection starting Oct. 1. Quoting Mayor Griffin: “... the service provided ... is excellent and superior to private carriers.” What a joke! Please, please, get out of the utility business entirely and contract with pr…
I live in the north Kirkwood area near Keysor Elementary School. Many of the corners on the local sidewalks are currently being replaced. I believe this is progress, but would now like to see the rest of the sidewalks in Kirkwood be repaired or replaced if needed.
Based on audio recordings released by author Bob Woodward, it’s clear President Trump was privately alarmed in late January when warned that the virus would be “the biggest national security threat” of his presidency. The WHO soon declared a Global Health Emergency. The president decided it …