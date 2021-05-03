On April 17-18 the STL Elite 14U softball team from Webster Groves won the 14U softball tournament at the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Association. The team played five games over two days and went undefeated to win the CBSA Bownet Spring Blast Tournament. The team improved its overall record to 8-1-1 this season. Pictured are: (back row, left to right)Coach Shawn Patrick, Kiaura Eastwood, Aubrey Grimm, Luka Tetreault, Taylor Gordon, Taylor Springett, Morgan Patrick and Coach Tracey Handal; (front row, right to left) Sophia Lundry, Kenley Heinen, Kat Clark, Olivia Johnson and Jocelynn McPherson. Not pictured: Grace Holland.