The Webster Groves High School Echo publications staff recently received two awards. The Echo Newspaper staff received a First Class rating from the National Scholastic Press Association for its 2021-2022 print version. Along with the rating, the publication received Marks of Distinction in the areas of coverage and content, text and visuals. The Echo publications also earned a First Place International rating from Quill and Scroll for Comprehensive News Multimedia. Pictured are, bottom row, from left: Ali Schulz, Sam Klei, Lydia Urice, Soledad Lee and Izzy Poole. Top row, from left: Owen Crews, Hadley Hoskins, Dakota Motley, Eleanor Kanerva, Maren DeMargel and Luca Giordano.