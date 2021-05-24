Webster Groves High School class of 2021 students took their final walk as high schoolers and tossed their caps in the air after crossing the stage at Moss Field at Hixson Middle School on Friday, May 14. The limited guests, masks and social distancing requirements did little to squash the celebration.
A total of 230 seniors graduated, collectively earning 618 scholarships totaling more than $28.4 million toward higher education. Fifty-three students graduated summa cum laude with a GPA of 4.0 or above. An additional 121 students graduated magna cum laude, with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.9.
Graduation was accompanied by music from the Webster Groves High School Wind Symphony. Jaden Fields was elected by her classmates to give the commencement speech.
Members of the Webster Groves High School class of 2021 toss their caps at the conclusion of their graduation ceremony on Friday, May 14. Students were socially distanced in the bleachers at Moss Field, as were the limited number of guests. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Jaden Fields, selected by her classmates as commencement speaker, gives her address to the Webster Groves High School graduates. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Ada Foley graduated wearing the mask given to all members of the Webster Groves High School class of 2021. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Jake Ravenhill and Yasmin Ray pose for photos with their diplomas on the track at Moss Field after walking across the stage on Friday, May 14. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Reade Snelling plays his trombone a final time with the Webster Groves High School Wind Symphony during graduation. | photo by Ursula Ruhl