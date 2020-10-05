We wanted to pass along our congratulations on the super new edition of the Webster-Kirkwood Times that we received this morning (Friday, Sept. 25) in our driveway.
You guys did a fantastic job of putting it all together, especially after such a long respite. It was great reading a real newspaper that you can touch and turn pages with. With all the advertisers, columns, letters, ads and stories, it’s really unbelievable you were able to put it all together in such a short time.
You should feel great about your inaugural edition. You and your cohorts deserve major kudos for a job well done.
Now we can look forward to Friday mornings again and reading the next edition of the W-K Times. Congrats!
George & Helen Cogan
Webster Groves