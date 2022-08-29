The Rock Hill Public Library is delighted to acknowledge the children, teens and adults who completed this year’s Summer Reading Club, “Oceans of Possibility!”
Over 135 participated this year, and 66 completed the program by reading for a total of 35 days over the course of the summer. We are so proud of you, and we thank you for choosing to spend some of your summer with the Rock Hill Public Library!
The library’s grand prize raffle winners are Teddy, who won the children’s prize, and Adelaide, who won the adult/teen prize. These winners won prize chests that included gifts from a fabulous array of community supporters including Laurie’s Shoes, Silver Pancake House, Starbucks, Webster Groves Aquatic Center, Novel Neighbor, Art Mart, Ami’s Pizza, Nothing Bundt Cakes and the City Museum.
The Summer Reading Program was also supported by the Rock Hill Parks Department, St. Louis Cardinals, Dierbergs, Massage Luxe and Oberweis Dairy. Funding for a summer intern and the wonderful programs we hosted this year such as Babaloo, World Bird Sanctuary and Books for Babies was also made possible by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.
Thank you to everyone who participated, performed with and supported the Rock Hill Public Library this summer!
Erin Phelps
Library Director
Rock Hill Public Library