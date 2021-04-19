I was pleased to see that Jon Kuhlmann was the Businessperson of the Year in Kirkwood. I have known Jon since I was his eighth grade science teacher and it has been such a pleasure to support his family’s business (Kirkwood Florist) for years. He designed bouquets for my daughter’s wedding, makes special arrangements for my elderly mother and is our go-to for cross country banquet corsages.
My husband and I support local businesses and this is one of our favorites. Thanks to Jon and his family for being part of our community in so many ways.
Ruth Baldwin
Kirkwood