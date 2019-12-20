I am wanting to congratulate Coach Ice on his 21 years of coaching, leadership, and guidance to young men at Webster Groves High School and representing the Webster Groves community.
As a former high school football official, I can attest to the class act that Coach Ice is and the leadership that he displayed on numerous occasions in which I had the privilege to work his games. In the current culture of “win at all costs” attitude at every level of sports, it was always refreshing to know that here was a coach who was going to allow the officials to call a good game by acting in a classy and sportsman manner at all times.
Enjoy your retirement coach, but I’m sure your days of setting a good example are not over.
Steve Williams
Des Peres