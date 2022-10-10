Congratulations to Kirkwood High School, a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School! The accolade recognizes high performing schools in areas like math and reading. To celebrate the accomplishment, Gov. Mike Parson visited and gave a speech in which he said, “I hope there’s a school down the road that says, ‘Hey, I want to be like Kirkwood High School.’”
Under Gov. Parson’s leadership, a quarter of all school districts in Missouri have had to adopt four-day weeks — perhaps the clearest symptom of the challenges most districts face. Missouri ranks 50th in average teacher starting pay and 45th for average teacher salary.
Most Missouri teachers earn more if they move to a neighboring state. With the support of our local community, teachers staying in Missouri earn more if they come to Kirkwood, allowing Kirkwood High School students to benefit from the quality teachers that make Kirkwood special.
At the same time the governor praised Kirkwood’s support for its schools, the Missouri legislature was meeting in a special session called at his request to cull $1 billion from the state budget rather than spend it on education, infrastructure or other services. Adjusted for inflation, the state’s “adequacy target” for spending per K-12 student has fallen from $7,848 in 2007 to $6,375 today, and even without adjusting for inflation it hasn’t changed in years. On a classroom basis, that’s a difference of about $30,000 compared to 2007. On a statewide basis, the difference is about $1 billion — roughly the amount the legislature has now chosen instead to forego.
Gov. Parson’s “hope” is already a reality. Most districts would love to be like Kirkwood. However, the resource gap necessary to achieve that is real and, with the decline in state support over the past 15 years, growing.
Mark Boyko
Kirkwood